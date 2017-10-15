UPND youths cautions PF ahead of National Day of prayer

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) youths have advised the ruling PF to be cautious on the utilization of resources as it leads the nation into the national day of prayers.

UPND National Youth Spokesperson Gilbert Liswaniso says the party should also ensure that citizens are allowed to freely enjoy their rights and freedoms as enshrined in the constitution.

Mr. Liswaniso has stated that the national day of prayer should be a day of deep reflections on prudent utilization of resources for the benefit of the entire nation.

Mr. Liswaniso has also called for a complete overhaul of the party leadership alleging that there are people within the party with ill intentions towards national coffers.