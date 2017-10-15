Two out of six health posts completed in Chinsali

Chinsali Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa has disclosed that two out of the six allocated health posts in Chinsali District under the 650 health posts have been completed.

Mr. Mukosa has told QTV News that he is trying to push the Ministry of Health to ensure that the remaining four health posts are completed to bring health services closer to the people.

Mr. Mukosa says those that need to be completed are in Cheswa, Mwalule, Kalisha and Chilunda villages.

He says those that have been completed are in Musanya and Mbwetu villages.

The Chinsali Lawmaker has also observed that another major project in Chinsali is the construction of Chinsali General Hospital which he says when completed, it will serve the entire Muchinga Province.