Police arrest a Misisi woman for allegedly murdering her husband

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 32 year old woman of Misisi Compound for allegedly killing her husband after a fight inside their one roomed house.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale has disclosed this to QTV News that the incident occurred on October 15, 2017 at 02:00 hours in Misisi compound in which George Chavula aged 45 of unmarked house number in Misisi compound was stabbed twice on his back with a kitchen knife by his wife Grace Chanda of the same address.

Mr. Mwale says the victim died a few minutes later.

He explains that this occurred during a fight inside their one roomed house and the suspect also had two teeth extracted during the fight as fits are alleged to have been used by the deceased.

He says the matter was reported to police by a neighbour who was awakened by the accused so that she can be assisted to look for a taxi to rush her husband to the hospital before he died.

Mr. Mwale says the body of the deceased is in the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In another incident, a 36 year old man identified as Mateta Namutondo a Guard at Banda Memorial Services hanged himself using a rope from the tree within the premises whilst on duty.

The Police Deputy Spokesperson has furthermore disclosed that the deceased told his friend he was going to urinate, but later he was discovered hanging on a tree by a fellow Guard.