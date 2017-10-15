PeP to shun National Day of Prayer

The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) says it will not take part in Wednesday’s National Day of Prayer and fasting program.

PeP Leader Sean Tembo has told QTV News that this is because the party believes that the declaration of this day is an attempt by Government to hoodwink Zambians into thinking that they have a caring and Christian Government in office when in fact not.

Mr. Tembo cites that President Lungu claims to be a God fearing President when his Government is wasting US$42 Million dollars on the fire tender scandal while thousands of pensioners have not been paid their dues by President Lungu’s Government for more than 5 years now.

He says the party will not be part and parcel of the exhibition of hypocrisy that will take place on the Day of National Prayer and Reconciliation.