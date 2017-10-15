Mufumbwe residents burn down police station

Mufumbwe residents in North Western Province have burnt down a Police station and two vehicles after officers tried to stop them from carrying out a ritual procession known as “Chikondo”.

This followed after the death of Matha Mingochi of Kakilufya area of Mufumbwe District, a Grade 11 pupil at a local secondary school who died on 13th October, 2017.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has explained to QTV News that 17 people have since been arrested in connection with the burning of Mufumbwe Police Station.

Ms Katongo explains that when Police advised the people to stop the practice, the mob began throwing stones at Police Officers, a situation which led the Police Officers to retreat to the Police Station but the mob followed and finally burnt the Police Station and in the process, two vehicles and office materials were also burnt.

Ms Katongo says the mob was following a suspected wizard who they accused of causing the death of the deceased but by then, he had not yet been found.

She says some Police officers have been injured by the mob and have been identified as Constable Kamwengo, Sergeant Tembo and Reserve Constable Munangandu.

She furthermore explains that two Motor vehicles, a canter belonging to Inspector Kalunyange and a Toyota Noah, property of Nelson Nkinke which was parked at the Police Station by Court Bailiffs have also been burnt.