Govt puts all provinces on Cholera high alert

The Ministry of Health has put all provinces in the country on high alert, following the cholera outbreak in Lusaka.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says all the provinces have been given what they need in case of any outbreak.

Dr Chilufya says the Preparedness Epidemic Committees are now functional and rapid response teams are triggered

He states that the Zambia National Public Health Institute is providing leadership in disease surveillance, intelligence, preparedness and response.

He says Government is on firm course to bring this outbreak under control.

Meanwhile Dr Chilufya has said as at midnight there were 48 cases cumulatively since the disease broke out with only eight still admitted to the hospital.

He says six people are admitted to Kanyama First Level Hospital while two are at Chipata First Level Hospital.

Dr Chilufya says the ministry and its partners have continued to implement community based interventions in Kanyama and Chipata compounds.

