Cholera cases increases to 69

The Ministry of Health has disclosed that cholera cases have risen to 69 in Lusaka.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration tells Q News that 70 percent of the new cholera cases are children under the age of five.

He says that Kanyama treatment center has about 25 patients undergoing treatment; Bauleni has one patient, while Matero and Chipata do not have any.

Dr. Malama says of the new cases recorded, all the patients are not losing a lot of fluids.

And the Minister has further stated that Lusaka is recording more cases because it has been discovered that most water sources from Lusaka are contaminated.

He has since advised the public not to take the matter for granted but maintain hygiene to avoid falling prey of the deadly disease.