PF urged not to politicize National Day of Prayer

The opposition Movement for National Transformation (MNT) has called on the ruling PF not to politicize the National Day of Prayer and Fasting program but carry a national tone, not a partisan approach which is totally wrong regarding national issues.

The opposition MNT has also called on cabinet Office must organize activities centered on God not partisan projects or programs with a national character for all Zambians.

MNT leader Daniel Shimunza says those who lead these programs must be inclusive of both opposition and ruling party leaders, and Pastors or clergy to unify the nation, not the same people close to PF all the time but neutral clergy.

Mr. Shimunza says all Chiefs must direct their subjects to avoid party regalia, tones and divisive tendencies but encourage all to seek God’s mercies and intervention, by repentance.

He says all Civil Society Organizations, must organize the people to focus on God and unify all Citizens.

He has advised that all Church Mother Bodies must unite and direct the nation in conjunction with the Ministry of Religious Affairs to create a national program for unity and reconciliation.

He says all partisan programs must be suspended and let this day be dedicated to honoring, seeking, fasting, and reconciliation with God by all Citizens regardless of party, religion, gender or nationality.