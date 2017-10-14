DEC nabs 18 Petauke drug traffickers

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Southern Province has arrested a small scale farmer for unlawful cultivation and trafficking in psychotropic substances contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Moonga Spriano, 41, of Lutembo Area in Gwembe District, has been arrested and charged with unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants weighing 1.47 tonnes and trafficking in cannabis seeds weighing 4.78 Kgs concealed in polythene sacks.

The suspect is believed to be a major supplier and trafficker.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Eastern Province has arrested eighteen people in Petauke District for various drug related offences involving a total of 372.52 Kilogrammes of suspected cannabis, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

DEC Deputy Public Relations Officer Kamufisa Manchishi has told QFM news that among the eighteen arrested are Ronald Ngoma, 40, and Mwandu Njobvu, 31, both small scale farmers of Chirwa Village in Petauke District for trafficking in suspected cannabis weighing 350 kilogrammes concealed in a polythene sack.