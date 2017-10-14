Chief Mukobela clarifies that Shikaumpa traditional ceremony is next month

Chief Mukobela of the Ila speaking people of Namwala District has clarified that the Shikaumpa traditional ceremony is next month and not this weakened as reported in some sections of the media.

The Traditional Leader has told QTV News via telephone that his ceremony is on the 4th and 5th of November, 2017 and not this weekend as reported in the media.

Chief Mukobela explains that the Shikaumpa traditional ceremony show cases the wealth of Namwala through displays of cattle reared by the indigenous people of the area.

He says traditional ceremonies contribute in sharing information about development and therefore should be promoted.

Chief Mukobela has also observed the need to value traditional ceremonies as they are very important because they are a uniting factor in the community.

Meanwhile, Chief Mukobela is encouraging Zambians to use next week’s National Day of Prayer and Fasting to foster unity and peace in the country.