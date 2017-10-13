UPND demands for a report from JCC

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has demanded that the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) releases the report on complaints lodged against constitutional court judges with immediate effect.

UNPD Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says some members of the public made allegations relating to corruption, biasness, incompetence and unprofessionalism against three named constitutional court judges after the 2016 election, but that to date no report has been released.

Mr Kakoma says the delay by the commission to release the report could be seen as an act of protecting the three Constitutional court judges accused of being corrupt, incompetent and unprofessional

He has since called on all well meaning Zambians to join in asking the Judicial Complaints Commission to release the report on the three Constitutional Court judges whom he says should be held accountable.