RTSA worried that implementation of safety measures are politicized

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is saddened that the implementation of safety measures pertaining to minibuses has been politicized.

RTSA Chief Executive officer, Zindaba Soko has told a media briefing that it is disheartening that politicians have trivialized a matter which is aimed at enhancing safety measures in the public transport sector.

Mr. Soko contrary to assertions by some members of the public that the process will be done abruptly, government has set out measures to systematically phase out already existing public minibuses without seatbelts.

He says minibus owners will be allowed to sale off their buses and enable them purchase models which will be agreed as a standard for the country.

He states that the process will take 3 to 5 years to ensure that businesses are not affected.

Mr. Soko has stated that the safety measures are aimed at ensuring the comfort and safety of commuters.