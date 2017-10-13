Chasaya urges MoF staff to uphold financial discipline

Civil Service Commission, Chairperson Dickson Chasaya has urged civil servants under the Ministry of Finance to uphold high financial discipline as they are key to the financial development of the country.

Speaking he addressed the workers at the Ministry of Finance Headquarters; Mr. Chasaya says that civil servants must practice diligence.

He encouraged the workers to work hard in to contribute to the development of the country.

Mr. Chasaya says the Ministry of Finance is the key financial door of the country and when workers slow down work; this also slows down the financial development of the country.

He adds that financial decisions, priorities and discipline does not start with the Minister or the Permanent Secretary, but starts with workers’ discipline to adhere to financial codes of conduct which in turn influence decision makers.

Speaking at the same meeting, Civil Service Commission Secretary, Lenox Kalonde has urged workers to understand the correct procedures of staff transfers, noting that this has been a problem in so many organizations for a long time.