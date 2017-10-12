Nicki Minaj Contradicts Azealia Banks’ Claim That Male Hip Hop Stars Didn’t Support Her

(AllHipHop News) While Azealia Banks was calling out Cardi B for her success in the industry, the controversial Harlem artist also slammed men in Hip Hop for supposedly not supporting Nicki Minaj’s career.
“Black industry men are too hype for this Latina girl I’ve never seen them jump like this for remy or nicki. Spinning this ‘for the culture’ story when they are simply letting white men at Atlantic buy them into hating their own women,” stated Banks.
XXL interviewed Nicki as part of the outlet’s 25th-anniversary series. The “Rake It Up” rhymer talked about her role in the culture, and she contradicted Azealia’s assertion that males weren’t helpful to her progress.
“My first album had features with Eminem and Kanye [West]. I’d been on Kanye’s album on a feature with Jay-Z,” said Nicki. “I had so many big names on that first album. I don’t think that’s ever been done before on a female rap album.”
She added, “All the big male artists also treated me with a sense of respect as an emcee. They took me serious. If they were on a track with me, they knew they had to come hard.”
Prior to her debut LP dropping, Nicki was featured on the singles “My Chick Bad” by Ludacris and “5 Star (Remix)” by Yo Gotti. The New Yorker was also signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money where she was promoted on YM records such as “BedRock” and “Roger That.”
In addition, Banks specifically called out The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God by saying, “Charlemagne [sic] and black men in hip hop should have gotten me, remy AND nicki a number one before they gave cardi or iggy one.”
However, Charlamagne actually appeared on the bonus track “Press Conference” off Minaj’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded album. At one point, he was a very vocal backer of Nicki as well.