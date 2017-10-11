Reduction in education budgetary allocation saddens ZANEC

The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) is saddened by the drastic reduction in the budgetary allocation to the education sector since 2015.

Coalition Board Chairperson Kabika Kakunta tells Q-News that the proposed K11.6 billion towards the education sector and skills development in the 2018 national budget translates into 16.1 percent of the total national budget, signifying a sustained reduction since 2015.

He says even though the allocation seems to be the highest compared to other ministries, the allocated amount fall short of the agreed upon, and set standards in the number of protocols that Zambia is a signatory to.

He says this includes the ‘Dakar’ framework in terms of focus by government towards education which should stand at a minimum of not less than 20 percent of the total national budget.

Mr. Kakunta has observed that government’s priority towards the education sector has gone down.