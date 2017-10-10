Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo says the state of threatened public emergency still remains in effect.

Mr Kampyongo was responding to a question by Kafue Member of Parliament Miriam Chonya who wanted to find out whether it was not an illegality that the country is still operating under an assumed state of threatened public emergency when the period for which the constitution provided for its effect has in fact elapsed.

Mr Kampyongo says the declaration is still in effect considering when it came into force.

He says the revocation of Article 31 will be done by Parliament in the same manner it was invoked.

Mr Kampyongo states that until Parliament has reviewed the invocation of Article 31, it should be assumed that the declaration remains in force.

He however, states that stakeholders are currently reviewing the situation and will then get back to the Executive.