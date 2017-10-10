President Lungu has failed to fight corruption – PAC

People’s Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda says while President Edgar Lungu has scored some successes in certain areas, he has lamentably failed in the fight against corruption.

Mr. Banda says while the Head of State claims he is fighting corruption, this does not correspond with what is on the ground.

He adds that the issue that is also making people to question his commitment to the fight against corruption is the fact that he seems comfortable with the US$1 million spent on each of the 42 fire tenders procured by the Ministry of Local Government.

And Mr. Banda has called on the new Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Kapetwa Phiri to be above bold if he wants to leave a good legacy at the commission.