Politicians urged to use National Day of Prayer to reconcile

Presence of God ministries Apostle Christopher Kunda has encouraged politicians to use the national day of prayer and fasting next week Wednesday, 18th October to reconcile.

Apostle Kunda is concerned with the continued politics of hatred in the country.

He says is it therefore important that politicians use the national day of prayer and fasting to reconcile.

Apostle Kunda says the national day of prayer and fasting presents a golden opportunity for political leaders to show the nation that they care about Zambia and the wellbeing of the people by reconciling.