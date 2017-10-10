Jay-Z And Chance the Rapper To Battle For Prestigious Award

(AllHipHop News) Two major rap stars will battle it out for a NAACP Award early next year.
A younger generation of rappers will be represented, thanks to Chance the Rapper, who is nominated for Entertainer of the Year.
He will go head to head against rap legend Jay-Z, who is also nominated for the same award.
Both rappers will compete against Chadwick Boseman, Ava DuVernay, Bruno Mars and Issa Rae.
The winner for Entertainer of the Year will be revealed during a two-hour special, which will air live on TV One on Monday, January 15, 2018.
Voting is open to the public, and you can cast your vote at www.naacpimageawards.net.