FAZ won’t lodge Fifa complaint against disallowed goal

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says it will not lodge a complaint with the World football governing body FIFA over midfielder Augustine Mulenga’s disallowed goal during Satuday’s 2018 Russia world cup qualifier against Nigeria.

In a statement, FAZ Communications Manger Desmond Katongo says in arriving at a decision over the matter, FAZ has been guided by the provisions of the FIFA Statutes that stipulate the procedure and possible outcomes for any complaint lodged.

He says Article 15.6 of the FIFA rules states that a referee’s decision cannot be overturned unless there is clear evidence of external influence.

Katongo further states that FIFA regulations clearly state that the referee’s decision is final.

He says FIFA is obliged to overturn the decision if it is discovered that there was external match manipulation that could have influenced the referee’s decision not to allow the goal.

Katongo says in the absence of evidence for external manipulation of the referee’s decision in Saturday’s match, FAZ will rely on the report filed by the match commissioner and referees’ assessors in seeking justice.

He adds that FAZ is mindful of comparisons drawn between the South Africa and Senegal case with the match Zambia played against Nigeria, but notes that the replay for the former was ordered due to evidence of match manipulation related to betting.

Katongo says FAZ risks being fined for filling a complaint without providing sufficient evidence that the game was externally manipulated.