Dolly Parton to read CBeebies bedtime story

Country music legend Dolly Parton is the latest celebrity to sign up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Parton, who runs her own reading initiative called Imagination Library, will read Louise Yates’s Dog Loves Books on 25 October.

Dolly said: “Encouraging children to develop a love of books from an early age is very important to me.

“I hope my songs and stories inspire the CBeebies audience. Thank you for having me!”

The story she will read is about a dog who loves reading so much that he opens his own bookshop – but no one turns up to the grand opening.

The Nine to Five singer has also recorded a second story, though it’s not been revealed what book she will read or when it will be broadcast.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories goes out daily on the CBeebies channel at 18:50.

Other A-listers who have read the CBeebies Bedtime Story include actor Tom Hardy, athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

BBC