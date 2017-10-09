Lungu urged to discipline his ministers

Opposition All People’s Congress Party President Nason Msoni has called on President Edgar Lungu not to be lenient with some of his cabinet ministers with appalling conducts.

Speaking to Q news, Mr. Msoni has noted the need for Members of Parliament to be in the fore front in upholding discipline in the country.

Mr. Msoni has stated the need for political parties to seriously scrutinize the caliber of people they put in leadership positions and government offices.

He has charged that maturity should therefore be exhibited by those in higher offices as they set an example to the youths, supporters and citizens at large.