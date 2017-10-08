Police allow PeP leader, CSOs to demonstrate over fire engines

Police have given a go ahead to the Patriots for Economic Progress (Pep), and the Centre for Social Development (ZCSD), to demonstrate against the 42 million United States dollars fire tender scandal, this coming Wednesday, 11th October 2017 starting at 1200 hrs.

Confirming the development to Q news PEP president Enock Tembo said the go ahead was given following a meeting with the Lusaka Province Commissioner of Police, Nelson Phiri at his office at Divisional Headquarters in Lusaka which lasted about an hour.

Mr. Tembo further explained that at the conclusion of the meeting where ZCSD executive director was also present, the Commissioner of Police, however requested that they reconsider their initially proposed route for the demonstrations, which was from Woodlands Shopping Mall to State House and back to Woodlands Shopping Mall, as the demonstrations would compromise the security of the Head of State at State House.

Mr. Tembo states that after deep reflection, he and his partners acceded to the request of the commissioner and consequently, the new route that has subsequently been agreed will start at the Main Post Office, at the junction of Cairo Road and Church Road and proceed using Church Road to the Ministry of Local Government premises, opposite Pamodzi Hotel.

He notes that the Ministry of Local Government is the procuring entity for these exorbitantly priced fire tenders and therefore once the protesters reach the Ministry of Local Government premises, they shall be addressed by the organizers of the demonstrations.