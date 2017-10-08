Lungu’s fight against corruption questioned

The Action Governance Forum (AGF) is shocked with the manner in which the fight against corruption is being treated by President Edgar Lungu.

AGF Executive Director Justin Mushoke in a statement to QTV News says it is the President who told the nation that some of his Ministers are corrupt and yet nothing has been done to the Ministers he alleged being engaged in corruption.

Mr. Mushoke says the only Minister who was fired was Chishimba Kambwili and now the nation has not heard about other ministers being fired or questioned for being involved in corruption.

He says the fight against corruption by the President is not giving any hope to any Zambian because of the way he has turned against the fight.

He adds that there is need for President Lungu to show seriousness in the fight against corruption which is being reviewed under his administration if people are to take him serious.

Mr. Mushoke says lack of seriousness in the fight against corruption has put this country’s financial resources at risk of being abused if no action will be taken to ensure that public resources are protected.

The AGF Executive Director has since appealed to the President to critically analyse his level of involvement in the fight against corruption whether it is making any sense at all.