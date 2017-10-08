Chengelo pupils harass their colleague over a girl

Some pupils at Chengelo School in Mkushi District have brutally bullied their white friend over a girl.

A video has surfaced on social media where pupils of Chengelo School have been caught on camera brutally assaulting another pupil.

In this video two pupils Identified as Mwila Hara and Jabulani Nhliziyoare are seen using a belt, fists and kicks to beat up their fellow pupil identified as Garren Powel as he begs for mercy.

Meanwhile, Chengelo School Management says it is with deep regret that it has acknowledged the recent incident that took place at Chengelo School on Friday evening.

Chengelo School Principal Andrew Cowling in a statement says this extreme case of assault and the conduct of all those involved leaves management all saddened and appalled by the conduct of the students.

Mr. Cowling says the School Management and Board of Governors are dealing with the case in line with school safeguarding policies.

He says in doing so the school has spoken to all of the parents of students involved in the incident as well as senior police authorities and legal advisors to ensure that all appropriate procedures are followed.

Mr. Cowling has since assured all of the parents and the public that such behavior is not and will not be tolerated at Chengelo.