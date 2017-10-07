ZCSD urges Zambians to demand for accountability

The Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) has urged Zambians to rise and demand for accountability from government.

ZCSD Executive Director Lewis Mwape says Zambians should be more sensitive to issues that contribute to the development of the country.

He says the decision by the government to purchase 42 fire trucks at a total cost of US$42 million was not carefully considered.

Mr Mwape says the resources used to buy the fire tenders would have been directed to other needy sectors of the economy.

He says the country is not in a fire truck crisis, but rather a poverty crisis as majority of the citizens are living in abject poverty.

Mr. Mwape adds that there are many schools in the country that need financing and that the money spent on the fire trucks could have been used alleviate the challenges facing schools in the country.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwape has condemned the fracas at parliament involving roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili, Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo and Lands Minister Jean Kapata.