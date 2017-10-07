Govt currently looking at enforcing laws against cybercrime

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga says government is currently looking at enforcing laws against cybercrime, including online falsehoods.

The Chief Government Spokesperson has also warned individuals who are writing falsehood stories on social media that it is just as criminal online as it is in hard copy to write and publish falsehoods purported to have been authored by another individual.

Ms Kampamba’s statement comes after a fabrication online headlined; ‘Minister Supports arresting of men who dump women after a year of dating’.

She says government is aware of a scheme by some unscrupulous people to dent her image as Chief Government spokesperson through fabrications on social media.

She adds that this scheme of fabricating stories and publishing them online with a seal of the Chief Government Spokesperson is meant to pit citizens against the Patriotic Front leadership so that citizens could rise against Government.

Ms Mulenga, who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister clarifies that on the story in question, she did not have any interview with Muvi TV as claimed by the author of the said fabrication.

she says government has no intentions of coming up with the said law because Government does not introduce laws that intrude into people’s private lives neither does it craft laws aimed at targeting individuals as that is against citizen’s rights in a democracy.