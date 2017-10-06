Wounded Ivory Coast eye Mali win

Mali will play host to Ivory Coast in the 2018 Fifa World Cup Qualification (Caf) Group C match at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on Friday.

Kick-off is at 9pm.

The Eagles’ 0-0 draw with Morocco in their previous Group C match at home last month dented their chances of qualifying for the finals.

The goalless stalemate left Mali placed fourth on the group standings with two points from four matches. They are five points behind the leaders, Ivory Coast, with two games left.

The Eagles, who have never qualified for the World Cup, will look to striker Nouha Dicko, who is currently on the books of English Championship side Hull City.

Mohamed Magassouba, the Mali coach, has explained why he called up the 25-year-old marksman as the Eagles look to keep their slim chances alive.

“He was chosen because players in England, they have that desire to win, a conquering mindset,” Magassouba said.

“Simply being in the group, they (along with England-based midfielder Ousseynou Cissé) can instil new life within the squad,” the tactician continued.

“With players from this type of league, we can have a style of play other than the one we’re used to seeing.

“This Mali needs a multi-dimensional team to rebuild itself”.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast, who are three-time World Cup participants, remain in control of Group C despite their surprise 2-1 defeat to Gabon at home last month.

The narrow defeat left the Elephants at the top of the group standings with seven points from four games. They are two points above second-placed Morocco.

The Elephants camp has been hit by an injury crisis as Wilfried Zaha, Max Gradel, Adama Traore, Jean Michael Seri and Gervinho are all out injured.

However, Ivory Coast coach Marc Wilmots has stated that the team won’t miss the injured players as they have good replacements.

“We are going to reorganise the team,” the Belgian tactician said ahead of the crucial encounter.

“I have players that can compensate for those who are absent, but I will not reveal my plans.

“We will prepare for the best when we travel to Mali, where I expect a hostile environment.”