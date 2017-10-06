PF calls for issue based politics

The ruling Patriotic Front says it finds remarks by Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili against PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri to be in very bad taste and deserving condemnation by all well-meaning Zambians.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says there is need for issue-based politics from those who seek to hold the party in power accountable.

Mr. Chanda says the PF is not allergic to criticism especially when backed by evidential proof.

He says the cry by majority of Zambians is development and not politics motivated by pride, disrespect of others and egoism.