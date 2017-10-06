A Zambian family of four perishes in South African

A family of four Zambian nationals has perished in a fatal road traffic accident in Cape Town, South Africa.

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Carol Nyimbili 31, her two children identified as Rachael Musendeka, 6 and Miguel Angelo Munsendeka, 1 year seven months and her partner Louise Musendeka, 37.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa has confirmed that the accident happened around 02:00 hours in the Central Business District of Cape Town near the FW de Klerk Boulevard on the outbound elevated freeway.

He says the gruesome accident happened following a head-on-collision of two racing vehicles one of which lost control and hit the family car which was sent to the ramp and caught fire leaving one vehicle burnt to ashes.

Bodies of the deceased family members have since been deposited in the Salt River mortuary in Cape Town awaiting further communication with the surviving family members in Zambia.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has expressed shock and grief at the loss of the entire family in the accident.

He says the Mission together with the Zambian community in South Africa have received the news with deep sorrow and sadness, calling on Zambians to come together to offer spiritual and moral support to the deceased family.

Mr. Mwamba says he will facilitate for the repatriation of the bodies to Zambia once all modalities are put in place.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at Zambia’s High Commission to South Africa Naomi Nyawali.