ZCTU says it has not neglected interest of workers

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has described misplaced assertions that it has neglected the interest of workers by accepting salary increments of between 7 and 9 percent.

ZCTU Secretary General Cosmas Mukuka says what matters is the free collective bargaining between government and the unions and not the percentage of the increment.

He says political talk should not be entertained on the matter, as the union merely fought for free collective bargaining, which took so long this year.

Mr Mukuka says the union’s aim is to protect workers interests and that these efforts are appreciated by its membership regardless of the percentage of the recent salary increment.