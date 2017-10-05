Vodafone launches SummaLevels promotion

Vodafone Zambia has launched a promotion dubbed SummaLevels aimed at rewarding its customers with several prizes, with the grand prize of a fully paid-for trip for four to Cape Town,South Africa.

Company Chief Marketing Officetr Michael Horup says the promotion which will run over a period of eight weeks is aimed at appreciating Vodafone’s customer base and subsequently elevating their experience with the 4G operator.

Mr Horup says Vodafone owes its unprecedented growth in just under 2 years of operating in Zambia to the loyalty and support of its customers.

He says the company therefore feels mandated to show its appreciation to its customers through the SummaLevels promotion.

Prizes to be won range from 4G enabled smartphones,dinner vouchers,trips to Siavonga,and the grand prize of a fully paid-for trip for four to Cape Town.