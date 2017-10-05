Ng’oma urges politicians to sober up

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma has advised politicians to sober up when dealing with differences.

Dr. Ng’oma says politicians should learn modern ways of resolving conflicts as opposed to resorting to physically attacking each other.

He says the physical confrontation between Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo and Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is embarrassing to Zambians.

Dr Ng’oma says it is surprising to see how some politicians are adopting strange ways of doing politics that will not add value to the nation.

He has since appealed to politicians in the country to sober up and focus on developing the nation.