Kambwili is an alarmist – Kabimba

Rainbow party leader Wynter Kabimba has described Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili as an alarmist.

Mr Kabimba says Mr Kambwili is not a whistleblower but an alarmist because he has failed to present the evidence of the corruption he claims is taking place in the PF government to the Anti Corruption Commission.

He has challenged Mr Kambwili to file a formal complaint with the Anti Corruption Commission against the people alleges are corrupt and avail the Commission with the evidence of the corruption he claims is taking place in government.

Mr Kabimba says Mr Kambwili is simply showing bitterness for being dismissed by President Edgar Lungu.

He states that people are simply ignoring his allegation because they have heard the same story from the day he was fired as Minister.

Mr Kabimba was speaking when he featured on the People’s Debate on Pan African radio.