Alicia Keys Revamps Song “No One” For New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

(AllHipHop News) R&B star Alicia Keys is lending her voice to luxury jewelry firm Tiffany & Co.’s new advertising campaign with an acapella version of her hit 2007 song “No One.”
The “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker was recruited to provide the music for their new video promo, titled “Believe in Love,” which features real couples of different races, ages, and genders showing off their love by touching and holding hands while wearing various versions of Tiffany’s classic diamond solitaire ring.
“Love and commitment is as unique and individual as we are, and every relationship deserves to be recognized and celebrated,” Alicia tells Billboard.com of her decision to join the campaign. “We need more love than ever right now, and I’m proud to lend my voice to something beautiful that is so true to the spirit of my music.”
“As a brand that celebrates true love in all its forms, Tiffany is a destination for iconic, identifiable symbols of commitment, beyond the traditional,” says Reed Krakoff, Chief Artistic Officer of Tiffany & Co. “This campaign celebrates love in a way that only Tiffany can.”
Alicia also shared a sweet snap from the 50-second black-and-white ad on her Instagram page, as people continued to mourn the Las Vegas shooting massacre at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest festival, which claimed the lives of 59 people and left more than 500 others injured on Sunday night.
She captioned the post, “We need love more than ever right now. Partnering with you on this @tiffanyandco makes me smile!! Hope it makes u smile too let’s always #BelieveinLove”.
Alicia follows in the footsteps of stars like Lady Gaga, Janelle Monae, and Zoe Kravitz, who have previously featured in ads for the legendary New York City-based brand.