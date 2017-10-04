ZFE advises govt against extravagant spending of public funds

The Zambia Federation of Employers (ZFE) has advised government to avoid extravagant spending of public resources on things which are not of significant benefit to the people of Zambia.

ZFE president Tyson Chisambo says the federation is deeply concerned that government would spend US$42 million to procure 42 fire tenders when the country has other pressing needs.

He says government should stick to its obligation of providing good governance which it has promised the Zambian people.

Mr Chisambo says good governance is a critical success factor for any political party in power at any given time.