Zambia women draw Tanzania in AFCON qualifiers

The Zambia Women National Team has been drawn against Tanzania in the first round of the Ghana 2018 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

According to the first round draw Zambia will be away to Tanzania on February 26 before hosting the East Africans on March 6.

The 2017 Cosafa bronze medallists will potentially meet Zimbabwe or Namibia should they sweep aside Tanzania in the first round.

Second round matches will be held in the first two weeks of April with winners grabbing a ticket to Accra Ghana.
FIXTURES OF 11th WOMEN’S AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
GHANA 2018
First Round
Bye:
Nigeria- Cameroon – Equatorial Guinea – South Africa

1. Senegal vs Algeria

2. Algeria vs Senegal

3. Libya vs Ethiopia

4. Ethiopia vs Libya

5. Morocco vs Côte d’Ivoire

6. Côte d’Ivoire vs Morocco

7. Sierra Leone vs Mali

8. Mali vs Sierra Leone

9. Burkina Faso vs Gambia

10. Gambia vs Burkina Faso

11. Congo vs Central Africa

12. Central Africa vs Congo

13. Kenya vs Uganda

14. Uganda vs Kenya

15. Lesotho vs Swaziland

16. Swaziland vs Lesotho

17. Tanzania vs Zambia

18. Zambia vs Tanzania

19. Namibia vs Zimbabwe

20. Zimbabwe vs Namibia

