Zambia women draw Tanzania in AFCON qualifiers

The Zambia Women National Team has been drawn against Tanzania in the first round of the Ghana 2018 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
According to the first round draw Zambia will be away to Tanzania on February 26 before hosting the East Africans on March 6.
The 2017 Cosafa bronze medallists will potentially meet Zimbabwe or Namibia should they sweep aside Tanzania in the first round.
Second round matches will be held in the first two weeks of April with winners grabbing a ticket to Accra Ghana.
FIXTURES OF 11th WOMEN’S AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
GHANA 2018
First Round
Bye:
Nigeria- Cameroon – Equatorial Guinea – South Africa
1. Senegal vs Algeria
2. Algeria vs Senegal
3. Libya vs Ethiopia
4. Ethiopia vs Libya
5. Morocco vs Côte d’Ivoire
6. Côte d’Ivoire vs Morocco
7. Sierra Leone vs Mali
8. Mali vs Sierra Leone
9. Burkina Faso vs Gambia
10. Gambia vs Burkina Faso
11. Congo vs Central Africa
12. Central Africa vs Congo
13. Kenya vs Uganda
14. Uganda vs Kenya
15. Lesotho vs Swaziland
16. Swaziland vs Lesotho
17. Tanzania vs Zambia
18. Zambia vs Tanzania
19. Namibia vs Zimbabwe
20. Zimbabwe vs Namibia
FAZ