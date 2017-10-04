Kambwili,Lusambo lodge separate assault complaints

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has formally reported Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo to Emmasdale Police Station in Lusaka for assault after he was slapped at Parliament yesterday.

Speaking to journalists shortly after reporting the matter, Mr. Kambwili who was last night issued with a medical report at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) says he is confident that Police will act professionally and thoroughly investigate matter.

He says he hopes Mr Lusambo and anyone else who was involved in the act will be quickly arrested.

Mr Kambwili says his case is a litmus test to ascertain whether there is political interference in the operations of the police.

And Mr. Kambwili has accused Mr. Lusambo of fabricating a medical report to be used against him.

He says he is reliably informed that the Copperbelt Minister has allegedly up with a fake medical report suggesting that he assaulted him.

He says such maneuvers by Mr Lusambo will not affect his case because security cameras, security personnel at Parliament and people who were present at the time he was slapped are there to bear him witness.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kambwili says he has more than enough evidence against Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo’s alleged corrupt involvement in the procurement of the 42 fire tenders.

He says he knows the type of vehicles given to Mr Kampyongo, when they were bought and delivered to his residence in relation to the awarding of the tender for the fire tenders.

Meanwhile Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusaka was last evening issued with a medical report at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital.

Mr Lusambo who has also reported Mr Kambwili to the Police for assault complained of body pains.