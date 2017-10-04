Conflicts during traditional ceremonies irks Sinkamba

Green Party president Peter Sinkamba says it is saddening that traditional ceremonies have become a major source of political tension in the country especially after the 2016 elections.

Mr. Sinkamba notes that the trend is escalating and getting spiteful by the day, considering what happened at the Kuomboka traditional Ceremony in April this year leading to treason charges and the detention of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others.

He says there is no justification for traditional ceremonies to be a source of political tension.

Mr Sinkamba says there is need to urgently end the trend before valuable ceremonies turn into political battlefields.

Meanwhile Siavonga district commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has urged the people of Southern province to depoliticize the just ended Kalendele Lwindi Ceremony of Chief Sinadambwe of Siavonga district.

He has says it is high time people admitted that President Edgar Lungu is head of state and stop politicizing everything.

He says it is unfortunate that even though the ceremony brought people together, a named political party is going about telling people that it was unsuccessful, for unknown reasons.