YALI wants commission of inquiry to probe purchase of fire tenders

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has challenged President Edgar Lungu to set-up a commission of inquiry headed by the Chief Justice to follow the financial trail in procurement of 42 fire tenders to understand beneficiaries of the US$42 million.

YALI president Andrew Nthewewe tells Q-News that it is quite obvious that the claimed purchase price of US$1 million per truck is patently false and fraudulent.

He says the says Anti-Corruption Commission’s statement that it closed its investigations after arriving at a conclusion that processes and procedures were followed in the award of the tender for the 42 fire trucks, does not answer the question as to whether the claimed purchase price was genuine.

Mr. Nthewewe says the President should show loyalty to the Zambian people who put him in office by bring the culprits to book regardless of what they may have done for him.