Speaker speaks for girls with disabilities

Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini says there is urgent need to raise awareness throughout society regarding the plight of girls with disabilities and their right to education.

Dr Matibini has noted that many concerned stakeholders do highlight and emphasize the right to education for girls in general, but little attention is paid to girls with disabilities.

He has further noted that persons with disabilities in Zambia are fundamentally affected by negative social economic conditions and face stigmatization and social exclusion.

He has stated that the social economic and physical challenges that generally constrict the right to education of girls in general have got an even greater impact on girls with disabilities.

Dr Matibini has since committed himself to championing the right of girls with disabilities to education by fostering respect for their rights and dignity and helping combat stereotypes and prejudices that militate against the right to education of girls with disabilities.

The Speaker was speaking during the sign up event for the HE-FOR-SHE campaign at Parliament buildings where he pledged to use his resources to enhance the cause by encouraging Members of Parliament to take keen interest in disability rights issues as they affect the girl child within their constituencies.

He has since appealed to the relevant committee of Parliament to endeavor to study the issue of girls with disabilities from a social, health, cultural and legal perspective so that they recommend to government necessary policy and legal reforms to be undertaken.