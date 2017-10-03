PROTUZ displeased with education budgetary allocation

The Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) has expressed displeasure with the 2018 budgetary allocation to the Education Sector.

Finance Minister Felix Mutati announced during the budget presentation last Friday that government intends to spend K11.6 billion on education and skills development in 2018.

But PROTUZ General Secretary Kangwa Musenga tells Q-News that the allocation is insufficient, considering the number of challenges the education sector has faced in the recent past.

He says there are a number of activities which need to be undertaken, such as the rehabilitation of classroom blocs and the clearing of arrears owed to teachers.

Mr. Musenga says there is need to repatriate teachers who have retired but are still occupying government houses, so that other teachers can move in.