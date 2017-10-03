Matero ward 28 councilor talks youth empowerment

Patriotic Front (PF) Matero ward 28 councilor Aggie Chinyanta has embarked on youth empowerment programs to supplement government’s efforts in job creation.

Ms. Chinyanta notes that while government has been striving to create job opportunities for the youth, such efforts might not be enough if young people do not engage in activities which will keep them busy.

She tells Q-News that it is for this reason that she has engaged youths in her ward in career building talks to encourage them to pursue entrepreneurship skills to sustain themselves.

Ms. Chinyanta states that with government’s quest to tap into the local talents view of the country’s digital migration, she has embarked on programs which are aimed at discovering talent among young people in various art activities such as cinematography and music production.