Govt urged to broaden tax base

Business and Financial Analyst Blessings Kafwanka has called on government to seriously work on broadening the tax base.

And Mr Kafwanka says the 2018 national budget does not contain anything new, but is a continuation of the economic recovery programme embarked on by government in 2016.

He says it was anticipated that the 2018 national budget was going to focus on the adjustments to the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) regime by raising the exemption threshold further.

Mr Kafwanka has however, commended government for suspending customs duty on various inputs used in the production of stock feed and fish feed.

He says this will help in moving away from copper dependence to agriculture and livestock production.

Mr Kafwanka has since advised government to take into account the recommendation made in the Auditor General’s report in order for the economic recovery plan to be successful.