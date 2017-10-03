Catalan referendum: Regional strike threatened after vote

A general strike threatens to bring large areas of Catalonia to a standstill, following the Spanish region’s disputed referendum.

The strike was called by Catalan trade unions and associations due to “the grave violation of rights and freedoms” seen during Sunday’s ballot.

Madrid had deemed the referendum illegal. However, more than 2.2m people reportedly voted in spite of this.

But hundreds were hurt as Spanish police tried to stop it going ahead.

Some of the officers ordered to prevent people casting their vote were seen firing rubber bullets, storming into polling stations and pulling women by their hair.

