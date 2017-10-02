MMD YOUTHS HAIL 2018 NATIONAL BUDGET

MMD youths have described the 2018 National Budget as a good document with an emphasis on diversification.

Mr. Chiluba tells Q News that it is also interesting to hear that government will only borrow funds for priority projects.

He says the youths are expectant that as the nation moves towards diversification, government should also ensure that there are a lot of job opportunities for young people .

He says the budget should not just end on paper, but be actualized, and reach the intended beneficiaries.