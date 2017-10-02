Don’t extend threatened state of emergency – CiSCA

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has advised government not to extend the threatened state of public emergency when the 90 days elapses.

CISCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says it is not necessary for government to extend the period of the threatened state of emergency.

He says the declared threatened state of public emergency has the potential to erode investor confidence.

Bishop Mambo states that only desperate investors would want to invest in the country.

He adds that the threatened state of emergency has continued to instilled fear in the people of Zambia and inhibiting the country’s democracy.