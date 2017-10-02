CSO gears up for livestock census

The Central Statistical Office (CSO) says it will next month conduct a nationwide livestock census.

CSO Deputy Director Goodson Sinyenga says the purpose of the livestock census is to provide a benchmark upon which future surveys in the livestock sub-sector will be based.

Mr. Sinyenga says this will also form a basis for planning, policy formulation, as well as policy implementation.

He explains that the census will provide comprehensive benchmark data including the list of farmers engaged in livestock, poultry, and fish farming among other things.

Mr. Sinyenga says time has come for the country to know the contribution of the livestock and fisheries sub-sectors to the economy.

He adds that this is also important especially now that government is talking about diversifying the economy.