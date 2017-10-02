Barcelona FC to set up academy in Zambia

Futsal and Sports Complex Limited has signed a 5-year contract with Barcelona football club of Spain for the setting up of a Football academy in Zambia that will be called FCBEscola Lusaka.

In a jointly signed statement, Futsal and Sports Complex Limited Directors Ahmad Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmad say the academy will be the first FC Barcelona academy in the Southern African region and the third in the whole of Africa , after FCBEscola Lagos and FCBEscola Egypt.

They add that as part of the partnership with FCBEscola, a two week camp will take place on the 23rd of October for about 200 kids between the ages of 6-16for both boys and girls.

They state that following the completion of the two camps the academy will begin with a capacity of 400 kids.

The academy is expected to take place in early months of 2018 and will be held for 10 months every year for five years, after which the contract is renewable.