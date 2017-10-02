ACC TOOTHLESS-UPND

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has been accused of being a toothless institution when it comes to fighting corruption.

UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani says it is worrying that the ACC and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) are not working to the expectations of the people of Zambia.

Mr. Mapani says these institutions must [rove their independence from other powers.

He says the recent procurement of the fire trucks is one example where the ACC has failed the people of Zambia just because the people involved are in government.

Mr. Mapani says these two institutions should be proactive if the nation is going to end corruption more especially when dealing with government officials.